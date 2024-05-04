A journalist with Abubakar Rimi Television station (ARTV), Naziru Idris Ya’u, attached to the Kano Government House has been hit by a stray bullet.

TVC News reports that the bullet struck his shoulder shortly after he returned to the government residence after an assignment with Governor Abba Yusuf at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The reporter who sustained minor injury as a result, was rushed to the Government House Clinic where he was treated and discharged.

Security officials at the government house have launched an investigation to uncover the circumstances leading to the incident.

But, Government House officials have not yet issued any statement on the incident.

The incident occurred on May 3, 2024, a day set aside for the celebration of the World Press Freedom Day by the United Nations to highlight the dangers faced by journalists in the course of carrying out their duties.