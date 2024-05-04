The continuation of cross examination of the second prosecution witness in the alleged corruption trial of former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, at the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja was stalled on Friday, till May 9.

The defence had sought the adjournment to enable them study the additional proof of evidence filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) prosecuting the trial.

Mr Emefiele is being charged along with one Henry Isioma-Omole for an alleged $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion fraud.

At the start of Friday’s hearing, Mr Emefiele’s lead counsel, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), told the court that the prosecution had filed an additional proof of evidence containing the extra-judicial statement of one of the prosecution’s witnesses yet to testify, John Adetola.

Mr Ojo said he needed enough time to go through the extra evidence having just received the documents, adding that justice rushed was justice crushed.

“I am constrained at this point to ask your lordship to do justice, the proof must be served early enough but I was being served this morning.

“Defence may find anything useful in the additional proof of evidence to cross-examine the witness in the box.

“I humbly urge the court to adjourn this matter so that I can thoroughly study it,” he said.

The second defence counsel, Adeyinka Kotoye (SAN), also argued that it was only in this part of the world that the prosecution would be conducting investigation, while a case was already ongoing in court.

He, therefore, urged the court to adjourn the case in the interest of justice.

“I urge your lordship not to entertain this trial by ambush and put a stop to it.

“I also apply to your lordship for the prosecution to supply us all relevant materials.

“Therefore, in the spirit of fairness, I urge your lordship to adjourn the case,” he said.

In his response, EFCC’s lead Counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), while opposing the submissions of both defence counsel, urged the court to proceed with the continuation of the cross-examination of its second witness.

He said it was unfair for a Senior Advocate of Nigeria whom he held in high esteem to describe the prosecution’s action of serving the defence with the new documents ahead of Mr Adetola’s testimony as prosecutorial unfairness.

According to him, John Adetola is the fifth prosecution witness in the proof of evidence whose statement was already contained in the second volume of the earlier proof of evidence served on the defence on April 4.

“In preparation for his testimony that will not be today, not even on May 9, rather than wait for the defence to formally place a demand on us on what is in the device, diligent prosecution made me make it available to the defence.

“My lord, how does that amount to prosecutorial unfairness?

“I plead with the defence not to delay this case unnecessarily as we have a witness in the box who had given evidence and he is being cross-examined by the first defence counsel.

“If defence is angry that I served them the proof of evidence today, we can withdraw it and serve the same on a later day.”

The prosecution told the court that the society was interested and watching the proceedings.

“The society is interested, they are watching us, will this matter be adjourned based on the evidence of another man who is not the witness in the box?

“We are not rushing or crushing justice, rather, we are aiding the oil of justice to rise steadily.

“Expeditious determination of case is of utmost importance and so we urge your lordship to allow the cross-examination,” Mr Oyedepo said.

In his ruling, Justice Rahman Oshodi, said he had considered the submissions of all the parties and was satisfied with the reasons given by the defence for adjournment.

“For the adjournment sought, I grant it.

“I adjourn until May 9 for continuation of trial.”

The second prosecution witness who was a former director at the CBN told the court at the last sitting that he allegedly delivered $600,000 in cash as gratification for the award of contracts to Mr Emefiele, part of which was transmitted through Mr Emefiele’s assistant, John Adetola, who is now a prosecution witness in the embattled senior banker’s trial.