The Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abia State, Usman Alfadarai, has warned criminals to desist from criminal activities or face the full wrath of law when apprehended.

He gave the warning at the command headquarters, Umuahia, when he paraded suspects involved in petroleum pipeline vandalism.

Efforts at winning the war against oil pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft and other forms of illegal dealings in petroleum products, are being intensified.

These two suspects are paraded for their alleged involvement in the vandalism of petroleum pipelines and crude oil theft.

The commandant says they have been on the wanted list of the command until they were apprehended.

For the command, it is sustaining the onslaught against vandals and other economic saboteurs operating in the state.

Items recovered from the suspects include; fifty five cellophane bags of crude oil, and conduit hose pipe.