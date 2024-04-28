As the federal government continues to push for better infrastructure especially road networks across the country, the government says it will ensure that contractors deploy the best materials in the rehabilitation and construction of roads and bridges.

The recently rehabilitated third mainland bridge which happens to be the busiest in all of west Africa has been commended by stakeholders.

The bridge has also been described as one that never goes to sleep as it connects communities, businesses and families together.

The government says it has rehabilitated the bridge to continue serving the people, but the contractor, Chinese engineering construction company believed that having deployed modern technology on the bridge, the infrastructure remains flawless.

In its collaborative efforts with the government, the company says it is committed to innovation and dedication to delivering top-tier infrastructure solutions.

CCECC is assuring that uniformity and durability for every layer of alphat, will aid longevity for the bridge as all materials used were carefully selected.

It calls on road users to be more careful by adhering to the prescribed speed limits.