Governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde, says his administration to partner with investors to unlock the tourism potentials of the state.

Governor Makinde stated this while declaring open the first International Tourism Summit on Oyo state.

Oyo State has about 168 tourism sites amongst which include, Ado Awaye Suspended Lake, Idere Hills, Old Oyo National Park, Agbele Rock, Captain Bowers Tower, among others.

To harness these tourism potentials for socio-economic development, the Oyo state government held its maiden edition of a 2 day international tourism summit

The event entitled “Repositioning Tourism as a Drive for Sustainable Development in Oyo State,” was aimed at hosting stakeholders in the tourism sector to showcase their cultural diversity and attracting investors to improve the sector.

Governor Makinde promised to support and work with relevant stakeholders and foster the partnership that would lead to sustainable development and guarantee the success of their investments.

In her remarks, the Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, assures support in exploring the potentials beyond the state.

A tourism and cultural ambassador, Adeyemi Oyatoye, emphasizes the critical need for the government to prioritize attracting investors to Nigeria’s tourism sector to showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage and make it stand out prominently among other nations.

Developing the tourism sector in Oyo State holds immense potential for diversifying the state’s economy away from other industries. This strategic move would significantly contribute to transforming the state’s fortunes for the better.