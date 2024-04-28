The Borno State Government says it will start offering comprehensive anti-malaria services across all the twenty-seven local government councils of the state at no cost.

Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Professor Baba Malam Gana stated this at a media briefing to commemorate this year’s World Malaria day in Maiduguri.

Reaffirmation of positive commitment by the state commissioner of health Baba Mallam Gana.

He confirmed that the state has recorded over 527,000 malaria cases in 2023 with 15,000 severe cases which has now dropped significantly as a result of efforts put in place by the state government.

Easy access to malaria preventive and treatment interventions was guaranteed by the World Health Organization especially in communities that are difficult to reach and have just relocated.