Borno Govt set to begin immunization plan against Malaria

Borno State Commissioner for Health, Juliana Bitrus said over eight million children have received seasonal malaria treatment between 2017 and 2021 in the state.

She made this known at a media briefing to commemorate the 2022 World Malaria Day in Maiduguri.

An estimated 1.8 million people have been displaced in Borno State, northeastern Nigeria, due to activities of Boko haram which resulted to a huge gap in access to healthcare facilities in the state.

Yet, Improving access to healthcare in Borno has remains one of the top priorities of the Zulum administration and now the state commissioner for health Juliana Bitrus briefs the press on the progress made by the state government.

Bonro state has concluded plans to access a five-year World Bank Immunisation plus and Malaria Coverage and Transforming Services IMPACT project to reduce the incidence of Malaria among pregnant women and children.

The World Health Organization commends the state government for the procurement of a large quantum of anti-malaria drugs, expressing commitment to support the state government to end the disease.

With support of WHO, the Borno state government worked hard to tackle cholera and officially close the cholera response in the state.

it also promises to support partners to reduce the malaria burden and accelerate efforts to achieve a malaria free-state.