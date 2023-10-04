The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Borno State Government have launched a 10-day polio immunization campaign in the state’s 27 local government districts.

The immunization effort will reach nearly two million children across the states, including those in remote locations.

Advertisement

The immunizations will be delivered in two types: fIPV, which means for fractional doses of the inactivated poliovirus vaccine, and nOPV, which stands for novel oral poliomyelitis (polio) vaccine type-2, which is intended for children aged 0 to 59 months.

Borno State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Prof. Baba M. Gana, who was represented by the Director of Disease Control and Immunisation, Dr Aliyu Shettima, stated at the start of the campaign that the vaccination team would be stationed in fixed and strategic locations such as schools, markets, orphanage homes, motor parks, and other public gatherings.

Shettima stated that traditional and religious leaders would also play an important part in attaining the campaign’s main goal, and he thanked the WHO for their continuous assistance.

Advertisement

The WHO acting Director for Borno State, Dr Moisule Hussaini Ganga, said, “The World Health Organisation will continue to support the state government to immunize eligible children, including those in hard-to-reach locations. This campaign has the capacity to eliminate any potential virus, including the wild poliovirus, and we are optimistic that we will achieve 100 per cent success.”

He however commended the WHO for remaining committed to the state’s objective of ensuring access to quality health services.