An Occupational Therapist, Victoria Amu, has joined the global community in commemorating World Health Day, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing health and well-being in Nigeria.

The community health and wellness advocate underscores the urgent need for Nigerians to pay closer attention to their health and adopt healthier lifestyles. She highlights the impact of preventive measures in combating diseases and promoting longevity.

The former governorship aspirant urged individuals to take proactive steps towards achieving optimal health by embracing regular exercise, maintaining balanced diets, and seeking timely medical care.

Reflecting on the theme of this year’s World Health Day, Victoria Amu stressed the importance of equitable access to healthcare services for all Nigerians, regardless of socio-economic status or geographic location.

The APC stalwart reaffirmed her commitment to advocating for improved healthcare policies and initiatives that prioritize public health and well-being, urging Nigerians to make health a priority not just on World Health Day but every day.