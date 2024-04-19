The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has commended the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun for his investment in infrastructure and security in the state.

He made this known while receiving 25 security patrol vehicles and surveillance drones donated by the Governor to the Nigeria Police.

Ogun State Governor has again donated security patrol vehicles and surveillance drones to the Nigerian Police and handed it over to the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The Governor who had previously handed over security patrol vehicles, motorcycles, protective tools, communication gadgets among others to the Nigeria Police led the IGP and the security chiefs in the state to where they items were presented.

While receiving the new donation, which include 25 patrol vehicles and security surveillance drones which was demonstrated before the guests, the Inspector General of Police said Ogun State is lucky to have Governor Dapo Abiodun at the helms of affairs.

He then proceeded to inaugurate the donated vehicles and took the Governor on a ride.

On his part, Governor Dapo Abiodun said his administration is committed to providing adequate security for lives and property in the state and to make the state more secured for residents, investors, tourists, travellers among others.

The Commissioner of Police in the State while appreciating the Inspector General of Police for the visit and the Governor for the donation said the officers and men of the command have been well motivated and the donated items would be put to good use.

The Inspector General of Police was in Ogun State for a three day working visit where he met officers and men of the Command, met stakeholders including traditional rulers and inaugurate the new building at the state command headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.