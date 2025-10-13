Former Real Madrid manager and France legend Zinedine Zidane has opened up about his desire and coaching aspirations in the near future. The former midfielder, who played 108 times for France, hasn’t coached a side since resigning from his post as Real Madrid manager in 2021. Speaking at the ...

The former midfielder, who played 108 times for France, hasn’t coached a side since resigning from his post as Real Madrid manager in 2021.

Speaking at the Festival Dello Sport, Zidane expressed his desire to coach the France National team, saying, “I will definitely return to coaching. I don’t know what the future holds for me.

“One of my goals is to coach the French national team. We’ll see”‘

During his time with Los Blancos, he enjoyed a plethora of achievements, including the 2016, 2017, and 2018 Champions Leagues, becoming the first manager to achieve the feat.

Current France boss Didier Deschamps will possibly leave his role after the 2026 World Cup this summer, a golden opportunity for Zidane to potentially achieve his dream and take on the role to stamp his feat in the record book.

Zidane took charge of 263 games across two spells at Madrid, the first between 2016 and 2018 and the second between 2019 and 2021.

As well as winning the Champions League on three occasions, he also lifted two LaLiga titles and two Club World Cups, before walking away after suggesting the club hierarchy had lost faith in him.

Two years ago, he was also heavily linked with another former side in Juventus, and admitted at the festival that he ‘doesn’t know’ why that didn’t happen.

“It hasn’t happened in the past, I made other choices. Juve is always close to my heart, they gave me so much when I first got there,” He added.