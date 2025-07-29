Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the appointment of Abdulkadir Ibrahim Bello as the new Emir of Gusau Emirate....

Abdulkadir the eldest son of the late. Emir ascends the exalted throne as the 16th Emir following the death of his father, His Royal Highness Dr. Ibrahim Bello, who died on 25th July 2025, after a protracted illness.

The Late Emir who died at the age of 71 was described as one who within his reign dedicated to the service of God and Humanity.

The development was confirmed in a press statement signed by the Secretary to Zamfara state Government Abubakar Nakwada Through his Senior Special Assistant on Media Suleiman Ahmad Tudu.

The statement adds that the appointment was made based on the traditional recommendation of the Gusau Emirate kingmakers, in accordance with established customs and relevant laws.

The new Emir, Abdulkadir Ibrahim Bello, is the eldest son of the late monarch and, until his appointment, held the revered traditional title of Bunun Gusau.

Governor Lawal, while congratulating the new Emir, urged him to uphold the noble legacy of his forefathers, especially as a direct descendant of Malam Sambo Dan Ashafa.

The Governor further called on the Emir to be a beacon of unity, peace, and development, promoting harmonious coexistence across the Gusau Emirate and beyond.