Muhammad Kurya, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Kaura Namoda South State Assembly by-election held in August 2025, has formally defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kurya announced his defection on Saturday during an event organized by Hon. Yazeed Shehu Danfulani Projects at the Taula Arena in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

The move comes months after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared APC’s Kamilu Sa’idu the winner of the August supplementary poll for the constituency. Returning Officer Lawal Sa’adu of the Federal University Gusau had confirmed that Sa’idu polled 1,181 votes, while Kurya received 194 in the runoff.

Across the constituency, the APC secured 8,182 votes to the PDP’s 5,544, consolidating the ruling party’s dominance despite what was described as a well-funded campaign by Governor Dauda Lawal.

Explaining his decision on social media, Kurya said he had lost confidence in the PDP and criticised Governor Lawal’s leadership for “losing focus,” particularly on security, which he claimed contributed to his defeat and the worsening situation in the state.

He urged his supporters to rally behind the APC and Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, to “restore peace and progress” in Zamfara.

Initially, INEC had declared the Kaura Namoda South State Constituency by-election inconclusive, but later presented the Certificate of Return to Kamilu Sa’idu, officially confirming him as the newly elected lawmaker.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara APC commended INEC for conducting what it described as a credible by-election.