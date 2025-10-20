Actress Yvonne Jegede has come to the defense of Regina Daniels following allegations that the latter suffered domestic violence at the hands of her husband, Ned Nwoko. In a viral video, Jegede criticised online detractors and colleagues in the entertainment industry for mocking Daniels rather than ...

Actress Yvonne Jegede has come to the defense of Regina Daniels following allegations that the latter suffered domestic violence at the hands of her husband, Ned Nwoko.

In a viral video, Jegede criticised online detractors and colleagues in the entertainment industry for mocking Daniels rather than supporting her in a moment of distress.

“You see you people on this internet, you people cannot even be real. You people can’t be real. A young girl has come out to cry for help, that she’s been violated in her home.

“And the first thing that you people would think of is, are you not married to a rich man? If she was married to a poor man and the man is beating her, would that make a difference? No, I’m asking you people, would that make a difference? Or maybe if she was married to a single guy who never was married before and the guy is still beating her,” she said, highlighting the double standards in how abuse is perceived based on wealth or marital status.

Jegede referenced a recent incident in which a woman was assaulted by her partner just days after childbirth, emphasising that financial standing or marital circumstances do not justify violence.

“Because we know people who are single, who are beating their wives. There’s a video of a woman who came out, that came out recently, that she just had a baby and is it four days later, the man beat her till whatever happened and the police came to rescue her.

“The guy didn’t have money, he didn’t have other wives, but he was beating his wife who just had a baby. So if that was Regina’s case, maybe you guys would have been feeling sorry for her that, poor man is beating her. Is that what it is? You people just like bad news,” Jegede added.

Addressing senior colleagues who ridiculed Daniels online, Jegede called their reactions shameful, stressing that everyone has personal struggles.

“You people just like, you people just like bad news. And all those senior colleagues of hers that play her mama years ago, play a mother for a film years ago, now laugh on the internet. Shame on you.

“Everybody has a story. All of us, we have a story. And it doesn’t matter where or how, we all have a story and one way or the other, we are intertwined, we are connected, we are one. So to stand up now and you’re laughing at somebody just because her story has gone the other way, you think you are better?” she continued.

Jegede, a single mother herself, dismissed potential criticism, insisting that violence—regardless of whether it is perpetrated by men or women—must be condemned.

“And I know a lot of you will come for me and say, is that not what she’s all about? Single mother, and she’s the one that is holding the mantra for single parents. I don’t care. My own is that once violence is involved, I will not sugar coat it.

“I will tell you to leave. Be it a woman, be it a man, because even some women get agitated so much and they get violence. Oga, I’m not one of those people that come and say, are you not a man? Can’t you man up and do? Bros, you carry your bag for your own health, mental health.”

She urged victims, male or female, to prioritise their safety and mental health by removing themselves from abusive situations.

“You pick your bag and you go. You know, it is better for you to live to tell the story than for you to stay and die. That’s the point I’m trying to make,” she said.

Jegede further questioned the logic of excusing abuse based on a perpetrator’s age, wealth, or marital history, calling for empathy and accountability from Daniels’ peers in the industry.

“There are young people who beat their wives. It doesn’t even matter if the man is in his 60s. There are people who have never married before, have married once in their lifetime, and they use beating shift the woman’s face, go the other side.

“Does that make it better? Because if the man was poor or the man was younger, would that make it any better? Would it? You guys should make me understand. Maybe I’m not getting it. Maybe you should make me understand because shame on all these, especially her colleagues that are there now. Is your story any better? Is your story any better?”