Senator Ned Nwoko, the lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District and husband of popular actress Regina Daniels, broke his silence following allegations of domestic violence made by his wife in a video that went viral on Saturday.

Regina had previously been recorded in a video claiming she was exhausted from enduring domestic violence at the politician’s residence.

However, in a statement on Sunday, Senator Nwoko via his official X handle stated that his wife’s recent behaviour stemmed from her abuse of drug and alcoholic substances.

The statement reads, “Regina was not always like this. Her current battle with drugs and alcohol abuse is the root of our problem. She must continue her rehabilitation program, or I fear for her life and safety. Now she has moved to a place where she will have unrestricted access to drugs.

“I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence. Regina is the violent one here, slapping and hitting 3 staff in the past 48 hours and destroying property, including cars and windows, for no just cause.

“The truth is, I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria, especially Jordan, where she will not have access to drugs. A clear-headed Regina would have taken Moon to the hospital, but instead, she even threatened to kill our resident nurse(for exposing her drug abuse).

“While I took Moon to the hospital, a scene of chaos unfolded at home, orchestrated by Sammy, Regina’s main drug supplier. Another known supplier of drugs to Regina is the tiny evil devil called Ann.”