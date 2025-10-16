Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticised Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, urging him to stop chasing media attention and focus on his political future....

Olayinka accused Obi of lacking credibility to criticise the FCT administration, saying the current government is delivering “genuine and measurable development,” unlike the “beer parlour-style development” he claimed characterised Obi’s tenure as Anambra governor.

He disclosed that 73 schools are currently undergoing renovation across the six area councils of the FCT, with 21 of those projects already completed.

His remarks followed Obi’s recent visit to LEA Primary School in Kuje, Abuja, where the former governor described the poor state of public schools as a “national disgrace.”

Responding, Olayinka acknowledged that some schools still require attention but stressed that the Wike-led FCTA has awarded 102 contracts for school rehabilitation and is actively addressing the problem.

He challenged Obi to “tell Nigerians how many schools he built or renovated” during his eight years as governor, alleging that Obi neglected key sectors such as education, health, and infrastructure. Olayinka further accused him of hoarding state funds in banks rather than investing in developmental projects, claiming that Anambra is still suffering the consequences.

The FCT minister’s aide also mocked Obi’s assertion that he could transform Nigeria within four years, questioning how he could achieve that when he “failed to transform Anambra in eight years.”

Describing Obi as an “internally displaced politician” seeking relevance through the media, Olayinka said it was ironic that someone without a clear political platform for 2027 was “roaming around attacking others.”

He taunted the former presidential candidate, asking under which party he intends to contest in 2027 and whether any would nominate him again “just because he claims to own one shoe and one wristwatch.”