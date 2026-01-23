The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has filed a lawsuit against the Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC) over the ongoing strike by workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), with a hearing scheduled for Monday. FCTA and Federal Capital Development ...

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has filed a lawsuit against the Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC) over the ongoing strike by workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), with a hearing scheduled for Monday.

FCTA and Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) employees began an indefinite strike on Monday after a seven-day ultimatum expired, bringing activities across major government offices in Abuja to a halt.

The industrial action led to the closure of the FCTA Secretariat, prompting the deployment of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and police operatives to restrict access.

While the FCTA management claimed that “most of the workers’ demands had been met,” JUAC rejected the assertion, insisting that the issues at stake remained unresolved.

The lawsuit, filed at the Abuja Division of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria under suit number NICN/ABJ/17/2026, lists Minister Wike and the FCTA as claimants.

The defendants are JUAC President Rifkatu Iortyer and Secretary-General Abdullahi Saleh, sued in their representative capacities.

Court documents show that the minister and the FCTA are seeking an order restraining the unions and their agents from engaging in picketing, obstruction, lockouts, or any action directed at claimants, departmental heads, and political appointees.

The unions were accused of “blocking roads, shutting offices, and disrupting the smooth running of the FCT administration.”

At the hearing, counsel for the claimants were present, while the defendants were absent. Minister Wike and the FCTA were represented by a team of senior lawyers, including Ogwu Onoja, SAN; M.A. Ebute, SAN; George Ibrahim, SAN; K.O. Mustapha, Esq.; and Esther Audu, Esq.

After reviewing affidavits and written submissions, Justice E. D. Subilim held that the applicants had established sufficient grounds for the reliefs sought and granted leave for substituted service of court processes on the defendants.

In a ruling delivered on January 21, the court ordered that service be effected through publication in Leadership Newspaper or any other national daily, and by pasting the documents at the JUAC office in the FCTA Secretariat, No. 1 Kapital Street, Area 11, Garki, Abuja. Justice Subilim ruled that this mode of service would be “deemed valid and proper.”

The judge stated: “Having listened to counsel to applicants and taking a close look at the reliefs, the affidavit, and the written address thereto, I am of the view that the applicant has established a case to warrant the granting of the reliefs sought.

“Accordingly, an order for leave is hereby granted to serve the originating processes and any or all subsequent process in this suit on the defendants by substituted means by advertising/publishing same in the Leadership Newspaper or any other national newspaper or daily in Nigeria and pasting same on the premises of the Joint Union Action Committee at FCTA Secretariat, No. 1 Kapital Street, Area 11, Garki, Abuja.

“An order is hereby granted deeming the said mode of service as good and proper service on the defendants. This case is hereby adjourned to 26/01/2026 for motion on notice.”

Despite the legal action, JUAC has vowed to continue the strike.

In a statement on Thursday, signed by its Publicity Secretary, Holina Adejoh, the union praised workers for complying with its directive to stay away from work: “We sincerely appreciate you for complying with the directive to stay at home. The strike action continues until our demands are met.”

Acknowledging the court case, JUAC said: “The union wishes to bring to the notice of all staff that the Minister of the FCTA has taken us to court.”

The union insisted it would not be intimidated, declaring: “We will not relent in the struggle nor allow agents of oppression to cow us into submission. JUAC will not succumb to any form of intimidation or harassment by any means.”

Urging continued unity among workers, the statement added: “We appeal for your cooperation. Do well to continue to stay at home until further directive from JUAC.”