The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has appointed Sani Musa Daura as his Senior Special Assistant on Protocol Matters.

A statement on Wednesday, by the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, described Sani Daura as a seasoned civil servant with over 30 years experience in the FCTA Protocol Department.

Sani Musa Daura, who became the Director, FCT Protocol in 2019, will retire from the Civil Service on January 24, 2026.

The appointment takes effect from the date of his retirement from the civil service.