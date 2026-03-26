Actress Ireti Doyle has disclosed reasons she chose not to put the discuss of her divorce from ex-husband Patrick Doyle in the public space. According to her, the details of the divorce were private and not for public consumption. Ireti Doyle had confirmed in January 2023 that she is officially…...

Actress Ireti Doyle has disclosed reasons she chose not to put the discuss of her divorce from ex-husband Patrick Doyle in the public space.

According to her, the details of the divorce were private and not for public consumption.

Ireti Doyle had confirmed in January 2023 that she is officially divorced from her husband of nearly two decades, Patrick Doyle.

While speaking in an interview with Morayo Afolabi Brown, the filmmaker emphasised that she only owed explanations to her family and wedding guests.

She criticised the culture of airing personal relationships on social media, stating that the audience does not care and that one cannot win in online disputes.

She said: “First of all, you didn’t hear anything because it wasn’t your business. Two people come together to get married, and there’s a celebration. Sadly, something goes wrong, and you can no longer continue your journey together. The only people you owe an explanation to, if at all, are those small family and friends who gathered on day one.

“You see, the larger audience you’re performing for does not care.

“I personally would never knowingly give myself up as clickbait. You’re never going to win, so who are you explaining your matter to?

“The end of a long-term relationship, let alone marriage, is painful. Whatever the circumstances, not apportioning blame is painful. You need to spend the energy you’re using to perform for an audience who doesn’t care to sit down, go deep within, understand what went wrong for the sole purpose of not making the same mistake again”.