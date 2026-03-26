The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has addressed the rumour making the rounds on social media linking the sting operation carried out by its Ilorin Zonal Directorate to the heavy student protest reported at the Kwara State Polytechnic on Wednesday. Chaos broke out on Wednesday at Kwara State Polytechnic…...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has addressed the rumour making the rounds on social media linking the sting operation carried out by its Ilorin Zonal Directorate to the heavy student protest reported at the Kwara State Polytechnic on Wednesday.

Chaos broke out on Wednesday at Kwara State Polytechnic in Ilorin, after reports of EFCC operatives being present at the institution, triggering fear and unrest among students.

TVC News gathered that the anti-graft operatives were seen patrolling areas around the campus, particularly as the development coincided with ongoing examinations.

In a later development, the institution’s management confirmed on Wednesday that the situation, which stemmed from a security operation in nearby Agbede village, has been fully brought under control, with no arrests of students recorded during the exercise.

According to the Polytechnic, a small group of students staged a protest in the early hours of the day, expressing concern over the presence of security operatives in the area.

The protest led to the burning of tyres along a section of Old Jebba Road, temporarily affecting movement.

The management noted that the swift intervention of combined security agencies, alongside the institution’s internal security personnel, ensured the situation was contained without escalation.

In a Thursday statement on its official X handle, the anti-graft agency clarified that the sting operation was not remotely connected to the Polytechnic.

EFCC explained that no entrance was made into the premises of the Institution, stressing that there was no disruption of school activities.

The statement disclosed that the sting operation targeted two buildings flagged for suspected internet-related fraud at Agbede Community in Ilorin, Kwara state.

According to the statement, the operation yielded the arrest of 30 suspected internet fraudsters, six of whom are students of Kwara State Polytechnic.

The statement reads, “The profiling of the students showed that all six students are actively involved in internet fraud. Eight vehicles suspected to be proceeds of crime were recovered from the suspects, alongside mobile phones and laptops.

“The sting operation was not remotely connected to the Polytechnic. No entrance was made into the premises of the Institution, and there was no disruption of any activity of the school.”

The statement added, “It is untenable to link any protest by some students of the Polytechnic to the lawful operation of the EFCC. Any video in circulation linking students’ protest with the operation of the Commission is contrived and an outright misrepresentation of the operation.”

The anti-graft agency reassures the public of the professionalism and integrity in its operations, emphasising that all channels of reporting unethical conduct of staff of the Commission remain open.

The Commission further expressed its commitment to work in the overall interests of Nigerians.