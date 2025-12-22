Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents that the second phase of the Blue Line Rail Mass Transit project will be completed within the next 18 months, as his administration intensifies efforts to ease transportation challenges and improve the quality of life in the state. T...

The Governor gave the assurance during an interview on TVC News’ Journalists’ Hangout, where he spoke extensively on governance, infrastructure, security, waste management, and consumer protection, particularly amid the ongoing Detty December festivities.

Governor Sanwo-Olu was received by the management of TVC Communications, led by the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Victoria Ajayi, before proceeding to the Multipurpose Studio for the special interview.

During the programme, the Governor fielded questions from seasoned journalists, including the Director of News at TVC News, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, with discussions focusing on how his administration is transforming Lagos across critical sectors.

On transportation, Sanwo-Olu said improving mass transit and traffic management remains a top priority of his government. He disclosed that work on the second phase of the Blue Line rail is progressing steadily and is expected to be delivered in 18 months.

According to him, rail and water transportation are key to decongesting Lagos roads, noting that about 40 per cent of Lagos residents could commute via waterways if fully optimised. He said the state is committed to expanding alternatives to road transport to reduce gridlock and improve mobility.

The Governor also highlighted strides made in securing lives and property across the state. He revealed that over 2,000 Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras have been deployed across Lagos, alongside improved surveillance systems and faster response times by security agencies, including the provision of patrol vehicles for the police.

On waste management, Governor Sanwo-Olu called on residents to take collective responsibility for keeping Lagos clean. He noted that the state generates about 13,000 tonnes of waste daily and urged Lagosians to patronise only registered waste collectors, warning against indiscriminate dumping of refuse in unauthorised areas.

Turning to national politics, the Governor expressed confidence that President Bola Tinubu would be re-elected in 2027, citing what he described as genuine reforms aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians and repositioning the country for long-term growth.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also used the interview to issue a strong warning to hotels, restaurants, and event venues engaging in unjustified price hikes and the cancellation of confirmed bookings during the Detty December season.

He said the Lagos State Government would no longer tolerate situations where vendors renege on prior commitments simply because they have received higher offers, describing the practice as unacceptable and damaging to Lagos’ image as a leading cultural and tourism destination.

According to the Governor, vendors who cancel confirmed bookings after deposits or agreements have been made undermine trust and harm the reputation of the city. He warned that the government would not only “name and shame” offenders but also apply the full weight of the law against them.

He disclosed that the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, as well as the Lagos State Consumer Protection Agency, have been fully briefed and are on standby to intervene in reported cases. Members of the public with evidence of breached agreements, cancelled bookings, or sudden price increases after confirmation were encouraged to report such incidents for investigation and possible sanctions.

Governor Sanwo-Olu acknowledged awareness of some venues already engaging in these practices, adding that discussions have been held with stakeholders to prevent a recurrence.

As Detty December continues to attract thousands of tourists and entertainment seekers to Lagos, the Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting consumers and ensuring a fair, transparent, and welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike.

He expressed optimism about the future of Lagos, noting that the state remains firmly on track with transformative projects, and appreciated the opportunity to share updates with viewers on Journalists’ Hangout, describing Lagos as poised for even greater development.