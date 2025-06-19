The Kebbi State Christian Association of Nigeria Kebbi State Chapter has denied rumours circulating round media about The Dunamis Church pastor rejecting the 30 million Naira given to them by the Kebbi State government Nasir Idris during its Crusade activities in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

The S.A on Christain Religious affairs , Reverend Sam Audu called on Naysayers to avoid posting and publishing reports that will cite the State Government against the Christain Community in the state.

He also Confirmed that the money was received by the organisers ( CAN association of Kebbi State) as the Dunamis Church doesn’t accept direct offerings for its crusade,but solely on personal fundings, as such the money has been received and will be use to boost Christian affairs and improve orphanage in the State.