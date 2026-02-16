The Lagos Waste Management Authority has refuted claims that compensation promised to the family of a deceased highway sanitation worker remains unpaid describing the allegation as inaccurate....

The Lagos Waste Management Authority has refuted claims that compensation promised to the family of a deceased highway sanitation worker remains unpaid describing the allegation as inaccurate.

The denial follows a publication by the Foundation for Investigative Journalism which alleged that the Lagos State Government failed to fulfil its pledge to compensate the family of Mrs Aishat Muhammed, who died in the line of duty on 7 May 2025.

LAWMA said that immediately after the incident, it engaged the deceased’s family through its operational partner, Highway Managers—the firm that directly employed the worker—to reach a mutually agreed compensation arrangement.

According to the authority, a total of ₦4.34 million was subsequently paid to the deceased’s son as full and final settlement.

The payment, it explained, covered insurance proceeds from the responsible party, burial support and additional financial assistance, including post-incident salary support extended to the family.