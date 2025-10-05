The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah has dismissed as false and misleading reports alleging the withdrawal of security personnel attached to former Governor Udom Emmanuel or any other former Governor of the State. Fielding correspondents’ questions last nig...

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Umanah has dismissed as false and misleading reports alleging the withdrawal of security personnel attached to former Governor Udom Emmanuel or any other former Governor of the State.

Fielding correspondents’ questions last night, Umanah described the allegation as a false and baseless fabrication intended to mislead the public.

According to him, the deployment, reassignment, or withdrawal of police officers is the exclusive responsibility of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and the Commissioner of Police in each State, and not the duty of any Governor.

“ I can tell you on good authority that the Governor did not issue any directive to withdraw security operatives from the immediate past Governor,” the Commissioner clarified.

He further noted that all former Governors of Akwa Ibom State are entitled to, and continue to enjoy, their security details as approved by law.

“To the best of our knowledge, there has been no complaint or report from any former Governor or their media aides about the withdrawal of security personnel. The rumour exists only in the imagination of those peddling it,” Umanah added.

The Commissioner urged members of the public to disregard the baseless propaganda, reaffirming that the peace-loving Governor of Akwa Ibom State remains focused on promoting peace, unity, and good governance across the State.

He emphasised that Governor Eno will continue to ensure that all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, enjoy the full protection and benefits of the law.