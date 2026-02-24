The Federal Government of Nigeria has strongly refuted allegations that it paid a “huge” ransom, including the release of militant commanders, to secure the freedom of schoolchildren abducted from St. Mary’s boarding school in Niger State....

The Federal Government of Nigeria has strongly refuted allegations that it paid a “huge” ransom, including the release of militant commanders, to secure the freedom of schoolchildren abducted from St. Mary’s boarding school in Niger State.

The Federal government in a statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation described the claims attributed to unnamed international intelligence sources as false, baseless and a disservice to the professionalism of Nigeria’s security forces.

It said the narrative, which has been circulating in sections of the media, was built on anonymous sources and lacked verifiable evidence.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no ransom was paid, and no militant commanders were freed,” the statement said.

The FG maintained that constituted authorities had already publicly denied any ransom arrangement.

It noted that the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the leadership of the National Assembly had all issued categorical rebuttals.

According to the statement, the allegations relied entirely on unnamed “intelligence sources” and individuals described as “familiar with the talks,” rather than on-the-record confirmations.

The Federal Government also pointed to what it described as contradictions within the report itself, arguing that conflicting accounts of the alleged ransom exposed its speculative character and undermined its credibility.

It specifically dismissed as “fiction” the claim that ransom was delivered by helicopter to insurgents with cross-border confirmation of receipt.

The DSS, it said, had formally described that assertion as fake and laughable.

The government emphasised that Nigeria is confronting what it termed a structured, profit-driven criminal enterprise and reiterated that the successful rescue of the pupils without casualty was the outcome of professional intelligence gathering and operational precision.

It reaffirmed its commitment to national security and urged media organisations to verify facts thoroughly before publishing reports that could embolden criminal elements or weaken troop morale.

The statement concluded by assuring Nigerians that security agencies remain resolute in safeguarding lives and territorial integrity within the ambit of the law.