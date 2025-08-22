The Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima will lead a federal government delegation to the burial of the late Emir of Zuru Alhaji Muhammad Sani Sami....

It has been confirmed that the burial will take place tomorrow, Friday, August 22, 2025.

The Commissioner of Information and Culture Yakubu Ahmed, who made the confirmation, explained that the Jana’iza prayer will be performed at the Central Jumaat Mosque, Zuru shortly after Jumaat Prayers.

Preparatory to the Vice President’s visit, the state delegation to the burial headed by Speaker Muhammad Usman inspected the Zuru Airstrip this evening.

The visit was meant to see the level of arrangements put in place by several key stakeholder organs to receive highly placed personalities flying into Zuru for the burial and to offer condolences.

The team also visited the Central Mosque, venue of the Jana’iza prayer in the final leg of inspection tour by the Committee.