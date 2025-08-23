The Kebbi State Police Command has strongly refuted a misleading and mischievous publication circulating on social media, which alleged that Christian children were kept in a Muslim-based orphanage in Birnin Kebbi after being rescued from kidnappers....

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, the Command described the report as fake, baseless, and calculated to tarnish the image of the Police.

The false story, allegedly shared by a corps member, claimed that a four-year-old boy named Uzochukwu told him he was kidnapped, resold, and later kept in the orphanage after the kidnappers were arrested and charged to court.

The Police Command categorically dismissed the publication, stressing that it was an attempt to undermine the integrity and professionalism of its officers, who have been at the forefront of fighting crime and ensuring peace across the state.

CSP Abubakar urged members of the public to disregard the rumor, while warning individuals spreading such fake news to desist, as their actions could endanger public peace and trust in security institutions.

He further assured that the Kebbi Police Command would continue to work with credible media professionals to enlighten the public on its activities, while also combating the growing menace of misinformation and fake news in society.