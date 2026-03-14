The Edo State Police Command has responded to a viral video showing a student being assaulted at Igbinedion Education Centre, a private secondary school in Benin City. The video, which circulated widely on social media, captured two male students attacking another student while a third recorded the incident. In the…...

The Edo State Police Command has responded to a viral video showing a student being assaulted at Igbinedion Education Centre, a private secondary school in Benin City.

The video, which circulated widely on social media, captured two male students attacking another student while a third recorded the incident.

In the footage, one of the students was seen dragging the victim by his school suit and stomping on his chest as the boy cried in pain.

The student filming the incident was heard pleading with the attackers to stop.

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The incident sparked outrage online, prompting the school management to launch an immediate investigation.

In a statement issued on Friday, the school described the behaviour as disturbing and inconsistent with its core values.

The institution reiterated its zero-tolerance stance against acts of violence and misconduct among students.

“Following an immediate investigation, the students responsible have been expelled from the school with immediate effect. Such conduct will never be tolerated within our school community,” the statement said.

Reacting to the development, the Edo State Police Command said bullying could constitute a criminal offence regardless of the circumstances surrounding it.

Speaking with TVC News, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Eno Ikoedem, emphasised that acts of bullying are punishable under the law.

She said: “ Assault is not just any type of offense. It is criminal. And it has a jail term of nothing less than three years. So, please, we discourage young ones, especially those in secondary schools to desist from such acts of bullying, cultism or any other violent crimes.”