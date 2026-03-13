The Secretary of a Local Council Development Area in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Joseph Kayode Aladesuyi, has regained his freedom five days after he was kidnapped by suspected bandits. Aladesuyi was reportedly abducted at Ilu-Abo in Akure North Local Government Area, near ...

The Secretary of a Local Council Development Area in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Joseph Kayode Aladesuyi, has regained his freedom five days after he was kidnapped by suspected bandits.

Aladesuyi was reportedly abducted at Ilu-Abo in Akure North Local Government Area, near the Akure Airport, where he had gone to attend to activities at his farm.

The politician, an indigene of Irun-Akoko, was said to have been seized by gunmen while working on the farmland.

A family source confirmed on Friday that the abducted council official was released after the payment of an undisclosed ransom to the kidnappers.

The victim, who is also an agro-investor and the Chief Executive Officer of JOTINA Farms, spent several days in captivity before regaining his freedom.

His release has brought relief to family members and associates who had been anxious since news of his abduction emerged.

Meanwhile, security authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident and the circumstances surrounding his release.