The Former President of the Isoko National Youth Assembly, Ovie Umuakpo, has dismissed claims that a cultural festival in Ozoro was designed to promote sexual violence, insisting the event was instead hijacked by criminal elements who assaulted women. Speaking on TVC News’ “News @ 10”, Umuakpo described the viral narrative…...

The Former President of the Isoko National Youth Assembly, Ovie Umuakpo, has dismissed claims that a cultural festival in Ozoro was designed to promote sexual violence, insisting the event was instead hijacked by criminal elements who assaulted women.

Speaking on TVC News’ “News @ 10”, Umuakpo described the viral narrative of a “rape festival” as false and damaging, clarifying that the event in question was the traditional Albedo festival held in Ozoro, Delta State.

“There is nothing like a rape festival in Ozoro or anywhere in Isokoland. The festival celebrated was the ‘Alue-Do’ festival in Ozoro. Unfortunately, some misguided persons took advantage of it to molest and harass innocent women,” he said.

His remarks come amid widespread outrage over reports of sexual assault and harassment of women during the festival, which has drawn condemnation from authorities and civil society groups.

Umuakpo confirmed that law enforcement authorities have taken action, noting that arrests have already been made in connection with the incident.

“The police say the organiser and some persons have been arrested in connection with the incident,” he stated.

He also revealed ongoing consultations among community and youth leaders to identify and bring perpetrators to justice, adding that the leadership of the Ozoro Youth Assembly is actively involved.

“I have been in touch with the leadership, and a statement has already been issued condemning the act. I also spoke with the President of the Ozoro Youth Assembly, and we are all working together to ensure that those directly involved in the assault are unmasked,” he said.

Providing further context, Umuakpo attributed part of the confusion surrounding the event to poor communication ahead of the festival. According to him, announcements were made primarily in the Isoko language, leaving many residents, particularly students and non-indigenes unaware of the nature of the event.

“Ordinarily, the organisers should have made announcements across the community and in other quarters within Ozoro. While they claimed announcements were made, they were done in Isoko language, and many residents who do not understand the language were unaware,” he explained.

He added that the ‘Alue-Do’ festival , rooted in the traditions of the Oruamudhu community, is culturally intended to promote fertility among women, not to encourage abuse.

“Some people went about their normal daily activities without knowing what was happening, but some young men began harassing them in the name of the festival. Traditionally, the festival is meant to support women who are unable to conceive, based on the beliefs of the Oruamudhu people,” Umuakpo said.