The Federal Government has condemned reported cases of sexual assault and harassment of women during a local festival in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, describing the incidents as unacceptable and a violation of fundamental human rights. The condemnation was issued in a statement on Friday by…...

The Federal Government has condemned reported cases of sexual assault and harassment of women during a local festival in Ozoro, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, describing the incidents as unacceptable and a violation of fundamental human rights.

The condemnation was issued in a statement on Friday by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, which called for immediate investigation and prosecution of those responsible.

According to the Ministry, the alleged acts were “deeply troubling, unacceptable, and a serious violation of human dignity and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

It stressed that no cultural or traditional practice can justify sexual violence, noting that existing laws, including the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, clearly criminalise such offences.

The Ministry called for a thorough probe into the incidents and urged authorities to ensure the swift prosecution of offenders.

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the statement emphasised that protecting the rights and dignity of women and girls remains a priority, adding that victims must have access to justice without fear or intimidation.

The Ministry also commended the Delta State Police Command for its prompt response to the situation, particularly under the leadership of Commissioner of Police, Aina Adesola, while urging a transparent and expedited investigation process to ensure accountability.

It further disclosed plans to collaborate with the Delta State Ministry of Women Affairs to provide support services for affected victims, including medical care, psychosocial support, and legal assistance.

In addition, the Ministry said it would engage traditional institutions, community leaders, and other stakeholders to address harmful cultural practices and promote values that uphold respect, safety, and social harmony.

The government also called on members of the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to ensure justice is served and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.