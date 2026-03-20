The Delta State Police Command has escalated its response to the alleged sexual assault of women during the Ozoro Festival, arresting five suspects, including the community head and chief organiser of the event. Police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, disclosed the development on Friday via a post on X, identifying the key…...

The Delta State Police Command has escalated its response to the alleged sexual assault of women during the Ozoro Festival, arresting five suspects, including the community head and chief organiser of the event.

Police spokesperson, Bright Edafe, disclosed the development on Friday via a post on X, identifying the key suspect as Chief Omorede Sunday, alongside four others from Oramudu quarters in Ozoro.

According to Edafe, the Commissioner of Police, Aina Adesola, has directed that the suspects be immediately transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation.

“The community head and chief organiser of the event, one chief Omorede Sunday and four other suspects from Oramudu quarters in Ozoro have been arrested. The CP has ordered that they should be transferred to State CID with immediate effect. The CP vows that anyone involved will be arrested and brought to justice,” he wrote.

READ ALSO: Delta Govt Orders Probe into Alleged Assaults at Ozoro Festival

The arrests followed a swift police crackdown triggered by the circulation of disturbing videos allegedly showing groups of young men assaulting women during the festival, including acts of harassment and forceful stripping.

The incident, said to have occurred on Thursday, March 19, has sparked outrage, particularly over claims that women were expected to stay indoors during the event, with those found outside reportedly subjected to attacks.

While some accounts suggested that certain victims may have been raped, authorities have yet to officially confirm those allegations as investigations continue.

Earlier reacting to the development, Edafe described the situation as “alarming, disgusting and embarrassing,” stressing that the command condemned it “in totality.”

“No custom or tradition is superior to the rights of citizens,” he said, calling on members of the public with useful information to assist ongoing investigations.

The Delta State Government has also weighed in, denouncing the acts and backing the police action.

Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, reiterated the state’s stance against criminality disguised as cultural practice.

“We are calling on the police and other security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of these heinous acts and bring them to justice. No individual or group should be allowed to hide under the guise of a festival to perpetrate criminal activities,” Aniagwu said.

He further urged community leaders and festival organisers to prioritise safety by implementing adequate security measures at public events.

The government maintained its zero tolerance for gender-based violence, warning that all those found culpable would face the full weight of the law.