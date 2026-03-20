The Delta State Government has directed security agencies to launch a full-scale investigation into allegations of harassment and sexual assault of women during the Ozoro Festival, condemning the reported incidents as unacceptable and barbaric. Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, in a statement issued Friday, said…...

The Delta State Government has directed security agencies to launch a full-scale investigation into allegations of harassment and sexual assault of women during the Ozoro Festival, condemning the reported incidents as unacceptable and barbaric.

Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, in a statement issued Friday, said the state would not tolerate criminal acts carried out under the cover of cultural celebrations.

“We are calling on the police and other security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of these heinous acts and bring them to justice. No individual or group should be allowed to hide under the guise of a festival to perpetrate criminal activities,” he said.

READ ALSO: Delta CP Orders Investigation Into Alleged Assault on Women in Ozoro

The government reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding residents, stressing that the protection of women and other vulnerable groups remains a top priority.

Read Also Delta CP Orders Investigation Into Alleged Assault on Women in Ozoro

Aniagwu further called on festival organisers and community leaders across the state to strengthen security arrangements during public events to prevent similar occurrences.

Reiterating its stance against gender-based violence, the state warned that offenders would be dealt with decisively in accordance with the law.

The directive follows the emergence of videos and reports alleging that some women were assaulted during a traditional festival in Ozoro, triggering outrage and renewed concerns over the safety of women at public gatherings.

While details of the incident are still being verified, the allegations have drawn widespread criticism, with many decrying what they describe as a pattern of violence against women masked as cultural practice.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, described the development as “alarming, disgusting and embarrassing,” confirming that an investigation is already underway.