Ahead of the widely celebrated Valentine season, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS has urged Nigerians to express love responsibly by taking deliberate steps to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

While Valentine’s Day is widely associated with affection and connection, the agency says it is equally important to avoid behaviours that increase vulnerability to HIV infection.

It encourages citizens to take care of their health and protect their partners at all times.

Through testing, practising Safe Sex, avoiding risky behaviours and celebrating responsibly.

Director General of NACA, Temitope Ilori, also urged Nigerians to make informed choices that safeguard their health and future, while contributing to the national goal of ending new HIV infections.

NACA says it remains committed to expanding access to quality HIV prevention, treatment, care, and support services across Nigeria.

