The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has called for stronger collaboration with the private sector to boost HIV prevention efforts among adolescents and young people across Nigeria.

Speaking at the Public-Private Partnership Engagement Workshop on Strengthening HIV Prevention Among Adolescents and Young People held on Friday, October 24, 2025, the Director-General of NACA emphasised the need for innovative and sustainable approaches to tackling HIV, particularly among Nigeria’s youth population.

The workshop, organised in collaboration with the Behavior Change Accelerator (BCA), brought together representatives from government agencies, development partners, civil society organizations, and private sector stakeholders to explore joint strategies for advancing HIV prevention initiatives.

The NACA DG noted that while Nigeria has made progress in reducing HIV infections and improving access to treatment, the national response remains largely donor-dependent,, a situation he said is unsustainable given the decline in global funding.

He highlighted that adolescents and young people aged 10 to 24, who make up more than one-third of Nigeria’s population, face unique vulnerabilities to HIV, particularly adolescent girls and young women.

“Their empowerment and protection from HIV are not just health priorities but investments in Nigeria’s human capital,” he said.

The DG explained that the workshop aims to engage private companies in developing innovative, technology-driven, and youth-friendly solutions to expand access to HIV prevention information, products, and services.

“The private sector is a critical partner in development. You have the reach, innovation, and resources that can accelerate the HIV response,” he said, urging companies to integrate HIV prevention and testing into workplace health programmes, support youth-focused digital campaigns, and collaborate on scaling new technologies that promote safe practices.

He further noted that the engagement seeks to co-create strategies for effective communication, social media mobilization, and impact measurement frameworks to ensure sustainability.

Reaffirming NACA’s commitment to leadership and coordination, the DG called on all partners to transform ideas into action and partnerships into measurable impact, adding, “Together, we can ensure that no young Nigerian is left behind in the journey toward an HIV-free generation.”