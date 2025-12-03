The United States (US) has announced new measures in response to rising extremist attacks in Nigeria and other countries. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the policy targets extremist groups and militias carrying out mass killings and causing violence. Under the new rule, the U.S. will restrict v...

The United States (US) has announced new measures in response to rising extremist attacks in Nigeria and other countries.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the policy targets extremist groups and militias carrying out mass killings and causing violence.

Under the new rule, the U.S. will restrict visas for anyone involved in violations of religious freedom, including those who direct, support or participate in such abuses, and by extension, their immediate family members.

Secretary Rubio says the move reflects President Trump’s position that the U.S. cannot stand by while these atrocities occur.

TVC previously reported that a senior member of the United States House Appropriations Committee, Riley Moore, says President Donald Trump has directed the panel to investigate alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

In a statement posted on X, the lawmaker said the House Appropriations Committee’s Republican caucus would host a roundtable as part of ongoing efforts to examine the issue.