A senior member of the United States House Appropriations Committee, Riley Moore, says President Donald Trump has directed the panel to investigate alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

In a statement posted on X, the lawmaker said the House Appropriations Committee’s Republican caucus would host a roundtable as part of ongoing efforts to examine the issue.

“President Trump asked me and the House Appropriations Committee Republicans to investigate the persecution of Christians in Nigeria,” the member wrote. “As part of this investigation, the committee is hosting a roundtable to continue building on the work we’ve done so far.”

The lawmaker added that the committee would “never turn a blind eye” to individuals facing religious oppression, stressing that the initiative aims to document concerns raised by faith-based groups and human-rights advocates.

https://x.com/RepRileyMoore/status/1995681437496885544

The planned roundtable forms part of expanding congressional scrutiny of religious-freedom challenges in parts of Africa, with Nigeria frequently cited in US reports on violent attacks and intercommunal conflict affecting Christian and Muslim communities.

Further details on the investigation timeline and invited participants are expected to be released by the committee.