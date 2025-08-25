The United States has defended its new requirement mandating Nigerian visa applicants to disclose all social media usernames and handles used over the past five years, insisting the measure is crucial for national security....

The United States has defended its new requirement mandating Nigerian visa applicants to disclose all social media usernames and handles used over the past five years, insisting the measure is crucial for national security.

In a statement on Monday, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria said the safety and security of the United States remain the cornerstone of its visa application and decision-making process.

“Nigerian visa applicants must provide a comprehensive list of their social media profiles on the DS-160 visa application form. Failure to do so could result in visa denial,” the Mission warned.

The clarification follows a directive issued last week, which sparked criticism and a swift reaction from the Federal Government of Nigeria. Abuja said U.S. citizens applying for Nigerian visas would be subjected to the same vetting measures.

Reaffirming its stance in a post on X, the U.S. Mission stressed: “The safety and security of the United States is at the heart of every #USVisa application and decision process.”

The new rule has stirred debate, with some Nigerians describing it as intrusive, while others say it reflects a global trend of tightening immigration and security controls.