The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reported a fire outbreak at Terminal 1 of Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. The incident which reportedly began around 3:30 p.m. has been contained though Fire Fighters and Emergency Responders who are still on ground. The Managin...

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has reported a fire outbreak at Terminal 1 of Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The incident which reportedly began around 3:30 p.m. has been contained though Fire Fighters and Emergency Responders who are still on ground.

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), along with other directors, is at the scene, monitoring the situation and assessing the extent of the damage from a safe distance.

READ ALSO: FAAN to Close Lagos Airport Terminal 1 March 2026

Emergency response teams rescued 12 persons who were trapped in the airport tower at the onset of the fire. They have since been safely evacuated and are receiving emergency medical treatment.

Casualty figures remain unknown as efforts to control the fire continue.

In the meantime, several international flights have been diverted to Abuja while operations at the airport are disrupted.

FAAN has assured the public that updates will be provided as more information becomes available.