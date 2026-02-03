The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that Terminal 1 at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, will be completely closed in March 2026 for a comprehensive 22-month rehabilitation and expansion project. Key operational changes during the closure include: Tempo...

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that Terminal 1 at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, will be completely closed in March 2026 for a comprehensive 22-month rehabilitation and expansion project.

Key operational changes during the closure include:

Temporary Terminal: An 8,000-square-metre temporary departure hall, now over 90% complete, will accommodate international passengers during the shutdown.

Airline Relocation: Around five to six international airlines will initially operate departures from the temporary facility.

Arrivals and Cargo: International arrivals and cargo operations are expected to continue unaffected, using existing facilities in other parts of the airport.

Infrastructure Upgrades: The project will feature a new skywalk linking Terminal 1 and Terminal 2, a modernized road network, and expanded apron space for wide-body aircraft.

FAAN Managing Director, Olubunmi Kuku, assured travelers of a smooth transition, urging passengers to arrive earlier than usual once operations begin at the temporary terminal.

The upgrades aim to enhance capacity, improve passenger experience, and modernize airport infrastructure at one of Nigeria’s busiest international gateways.