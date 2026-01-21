The Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) and the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) embark on industrial action following the expiration of a midnight deadline issued to the management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), over numerous catego...

The Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) and the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) embark on industrial action following the expiration of a midnight deadline issued to the management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), over numerous categories of unpaid arrears.

The declaration followed a tense press briefing at the KEDCO head office.

Union leaders cited a total collapse in talks, alleging that management failed to credit workers’ accounts by the January 20th deadline.

As of Wednesday morning, the KEDCO gates have been locked, and technical staff have abandoned their stations.

This means that any faults on the grid occurring from this point forward may go unattended, potentially leading to a widespread collapse of the power supply in the region.