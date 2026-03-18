President Bola Tinubu has proceeded with the inspection of the Guard of Honour during his historic State Visit to the United Kingdom, following the grand welcome procession at Windsor Castle. King Charles and Queen Camila welcomed President Tinubu and his wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, with a broad smile and…...

President Bola Tinubu has proceeded with the inspection of the Guard of Honour during his historic State Visit to the United Kingdom, following the grand welcome procession at Windsor Castle.

King Charles and Queen Camila welcomed President Tinubu and his wife, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, with a broad smile and a handshake on Wednesday.

\

It is the first state visit to the UK by a leader of the West African nation in 37 years, and also the first incoming state visit by a Muslim leader during Ramadan in almost a century.

Following the meeting, Tinubu will depart Windsor for central London, where he is expected to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at The Cenotaph in Westminster, in honour of fallen servicemen.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, will also deliver a sermon at Lambeth Palace on Thursday, as part of activities marking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ongoing state visit to the United Kingdom.

Lambeth Palace, the official residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury, remains a key centre of the Church of England, underscoring the significance of the First Lady’s scheduled engagement.