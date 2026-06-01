Abusive and disruptive air passengers could soon be placed on a national blacklist and barred from flying with any UK airline under new government proposals aimed at curbing unruly behaviour in the skies. The proposed system would allow airlines to share data on passengers involved in violent, drunken or antisocial…...

Abusive and disruptive air passengers could soon be placed on a national blacklist and barred from flying with any UK airline under new government proposals aimed at curbing unruly behaviour in the skies.

The proposed system would allow airlines to share data on passengers involved in violent, drunken or antisocial conduct, effectively preventing repeat offenders from simply switching carriers after being banned by one airline.

The issue of disruptive behaviour is said to worsen during peak summer travel periods, with cases of rowdy and intoxicated passengers increasingly reported on flights. Under the current system, passengers banned by one airline can still book with another carrier.

A government source told the BBC that: “Everyone should be able to enjoy a pint at the airport, but antisocial behaviour on flights is totally unacceptable. “It threatens the safety of passengers and crew, and disrupts hard-earned holidays.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials at the Department for Transport are expected to meet airlines this month to discuss how the proposed national database would operate. The system could be jointly managed by government and the airline industry.

Although the proposal would not require changes to existing law, questions remain over how it would align with current data protection regulations, including GDPR rules, which currently restrict the sharing of passenger information between airlines.

At present, airlines are not permitted to freely share passenger data, meaning a traveller banned by one airline can still fly with another.

According to BBC, the government source added, “There are already tough laws in place to deal with offences committed on flights, but we are exploring with industry how we can better address this issue, ensuring we crack down on people who persistently cause chaos. “Everyone should be able to fly without fuss.”