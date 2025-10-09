The two remaining Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly have officially defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Their defection comes barely five weeks after two other PDP lawmakers resigned from the party, leaving the opposition without any rep...

The two remaining Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the Ondo State House of Assembly have officially defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Their defection comes barely five weeks after two other PDP lawmakers resigned from the party, leaving the opposition without any representation in the House.

The defectors are former Minority Leader, Olajide Oguntodu, representing Akure South 1 Constituency, and his deputy, Oluwatoyin Daodu, representing Akoko South West 1 Constituency.

They announced their decision during Thursday’s plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. (Chief) Olamide Oladiji, at the Assembly complex in Akure.

Reading their letters of resignation, the Speaker formally welcomed the duo into the APC fold, expressing optimism that their defection would further strengthen the party’s numerical advantage in the legislature.

In their letters, the lawmakers explained that their decision followed extensive consultations with family members, constituents, and political stakeholders, who encouraged them to join the ruling party due to unresolved crises within the PDP.

The Speaker lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his exemplary leadership and described the defections as a major milestone in the state’s political landscape.

He also commended Governor Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa for his people-oriented programmes and urged the new APC members to contribute meaningfully to the party’s growth and stability.