Fresh violence has erupted in Idanre, Ondo State, during the ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC), leaving at least two people dead and several others injured.

The incident occurred in Odode-Idanre, the headquarters of Idanre Local Government Area, as the ruling party conducted congresses across its 203 wards in the state.

Sources said the latest bloodshed is linked to Tuesday’s crisis at the APC secretariat in Akure, where hoodlums disrupted a stakeholders’ meeting and assaulted party leaders.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force in Ondo State confirmed the outbreak of violence, disclosing that five yet-to-be-identified persons were attacked and a vehicle was set ablaze during the unrest.

According to him, three victims sustained varying degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment, while two others were confirmed dead at the hospital.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, visited the injured victims to assess their condition and assured them of the Command’s support.

In a swift response, the police chief, alongside the State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Oluyemi Ibiloye, led a combined team of security operatives to the scene. Their intervention helped restore calm and order in the affected area.

Meanwhile, violence was also reported in Akure North Local Government Area, particularly in Iju, where clashes disrupted the ward congress process.