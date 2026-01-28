The warrant of arrest earlier issued against the Ondo State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Seun Bosede Osamaye, has been set aside....

Delivering her ruling on Wednesday, Magistrate Damilola Sekoni held that all applications before the court had become spent following the voluntary appearance of the defendant.

Mrs.Osamaye subsequently pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail on self-recognizance.

The case was adjourned to 20 February, 2026 for further proceedings.