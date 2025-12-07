Two people have been killed and five others injured after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked and set dozens of houses ablaze in a fresh outbreak of violence in Jigawa State. The spokesperson of the Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, ASC Badruddeen Tijjani, confirme...

Two people have been killed and five others injured after suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked and set dozens of houses ablaze in a fresh outbreak of violence in Jigawa State.

The spokesperson of the Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, ASC Badruddeen Tijjani, confirmed the incident during a phone interview with TVC News Correspondent, Yusif Isah.

According to him, the attack left several homes destroyed, forcing many residents to flee for safety.

Tijjani said security operatives have since been deployed to the affected community to restore calm and prevent further escalation.

He assured that the NSCDC, in collaboration with other security agencies, is working to identify the perpetrators and bring the situation under control.

TVC previously reported that a renewed clash between farmers and herders in Yelwan Musari village, Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State, has left one person dead, a police officer injured, and several homes destroyed.

The incident is raising fresh concerns about the fragile peace in one of the state’s long-troubled farming communities.