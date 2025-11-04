The Jigawa State Executive Council has approved ₦371.3 million for the construction of perimeter fences, kitchens, and toilets in three Mega Tsangaya Schools located in Dutse, Kafin Hausa, and Ringim representing the three senatorial districts of the state....

The State Commissioner for Information, Sagir Musa Ahmad, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen after the council meeting held at the Government House in Dutse.

According to him, the approval totaling ₦371,343,187.99 also includes the release of 30 percent mobilisation funds to ensure the immediate commencement of work.

He explained that the construction of perimeter fences will enhance the security and safety of pupils and teachers, while the kitchen and dining facilities will improve nutrition and hygiene.

The sanitation units, including pit-latrine toilets, will also help promote healthy learning conditions.

Ahmad said the project reflects the Namadi administration’s strong commitment to strengthening the Tsangaya education system as part of ongoing reforms aimed at integrating Islamic and Western education for balanced human capital development.

The initiative is expected to boost the state’s drive toward achieving inclusive and quality education, in line with national development goals.