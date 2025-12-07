A renewed clash between farmers and herders in Yelwan Musari village, Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State, has left one person dead, a police officer injured, and several homes destroyed. The incident is raising fresh concerns about the fragile peace in one of the state’s long-troubled farm...

A renewed clash between farmers and herders in Yelwan Musari village, Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State, has left one person dead, a police officer injured, and several homes destroyed.

The incident is raising fresh concerns about the fragile peace in one of the state’s long-troubled farming communities.

At least one farmer, identified as Magaji Mai’aya, was killed on Saturday when suspected herders launched an attack on Yelwan Musari village.

Residents say the violence erupted after months of rising tension following the killing of another farmer, Ya’u Namara.

According to community members, the attackers reportedly set houses and local rice mills ablaze, leaving families displaced and properties worth millions destroyed.

A police officer responding to the scene was also injured during the clash.

Eyewitnesses told TVC News that the herders blocked the Guri–Hadejia highway, preventing villagers from taking the wounded to the hospital.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to TVC News Correspondent Yusif Isah in a phone interview, security operatives arrived at the scene but were unable to immediately stop the escalating violence.

The Guri incident comes barely a week after 12 people were injured in a similar clash between farmers and herders in Zarga village, Taura Local Government Area.

Earlier this month, suspected herders also attacked the residence of the Divisional Police Officer in Aujara, Jahun LGA, killing one police officer.

For more than 30 years, Guri LGA has been a hotspot for farmer–herder conflicts.

However, residents say the administration of Governor Umar Namadi had restored relative peace until this latest outbreak raised fears that the fragile truce could collapse.

A local farmer, Ado Musa, said Saturday’s confrontation followed failed reconciliation meetings by community leaders.

He added that tensions had intensified in recent months after herders reportedly boycotted local markets.

While the casualty figure among the herders remains unclear, residents are calling for urgent intervention to prevent further violence.

Guri and other parts of Jigawa’s North-East senatorial district are known for their fertile farmlands, which attract both farmers and herders.

But competition over land and water resources especially during seasonal migration continues to spark deadly disputes across the region.

Farmer–herder clashes remain one of Nigeria’s most persistent internal security challenges, contributing to food insecurity, displacement, and loss of lives.