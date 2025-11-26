Two people have been confirmed dead following an attempted attack on Kiri High School in Aiyetoro Kiri, located in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State. Suspected bandits stormed the school in the early hours of Wednesday in what authorities say was an attempt to kidnap schoolchildren. Acc...

Two people have been confirmed dead following an attempted attack on Kiri High School in Aiyetoro Kiri, located in Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Suspected bandits stormed the school in the early hours of Wednesday in what authorities say was an attempt to kidnap schoolchildren.

According to reports, the attackers were confronted by local vigilantes and hunters who were already stationed in the community. Their swift response forced the bandits to abandon the mission and flee into the surrounding forest.

TVC News gathered that the coordinated effort of the community security teams prevented what could have become another mass abduction in the region.

The Chairman of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, Zacheus Dare, confirmed the incident. He stated that vigilantes and hunters successfully repelled the attack and that security operatives, including a joint task force, are currently pursuing the fleeing bandits inside the forest.

TVC News previously reported that the Security Adviser to the Kogi State Government, Commander Jerry Omodara (rtd), has debunked rumours circulating on social media that bandits invaded Kiri High School and kidnapped students on Wednesday morning.

The rumour, which originated from a Facebook post, claimed that armed bandits attacked Kiri High School in Aiyetoro Kiri, Kabba Bunu Local Government Area, in the early hours of the day, allegedly abducting students during the assault.